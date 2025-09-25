HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Shops damaged, stones pelted in Guj after post on 'I love Muhammad'

Thu, 25 September 2025
Share:
12:59
Representational image
Representational image
A group of minority community members damaged several shops and vehicles and hurled stones at a village in Gandhinagar district following an objectionable social media post, police said on Thursday. 

Police have detained around 60 persons from Bahiyal village under Dehgam taluka for the clash and rioting that took place there late Wednesday night, officials said. Four shops and five to six vehicles were damaged in the attack, they said. 

"A social media post by a Hindu man on the ongoing trend 'I love Muhammad' enraged the minority community which led to the attack," Gandhinagar SP Ravi Teja Vasamsetty told reporters. At around 11 pm on Wednesday, a large group broke the shutters of a shop belonging to the person who had put up a status on WhatsApp, which enraged the minority community members. They took out goods from his shop and burnt them, he said.

"The group later hurled stones on Hindu areas. In retaliation, stones were pelted at the group from Hindu areas," the official said.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Delhi godman accused of molestation invoked Obama
LIVE! Delhi godman accused of molestation invoked Obama

'Pakistan Has Gotten Into A Sweet Spot With The US'
'Pakistan Has Gotten Into A Sweet Spot With The US'

'Pakistan has found itself in a favourable position after Operation Sindoor by appreciating the mediation as claimed by Trump and recommending him for the Nobel Peace Prize.'

Will Modi, Trump meet soon? US official says sure, but...
Will Modi, Trump meet soon? US official says sure, but...

'Trump is not shy when he is frustrated with countries'

Padikkal Picked For WI Tests; Nair, Sarfaraz Ignored
Padikkal Picked For WI Tests; Nair, Sarfaraz Ignored

'Rishabh Pant is not fit for West Indies series, hopefully he will be available for home Tests against South Africa.'

Sikkim opens strategic border areas for tourism
Sikkim opens strategic border areas for tourism

The Sikkim government has announced the opening of Doka-La and Cho-La battlefields for domestic tourists starting October 1, under the Bharat Ranbhoomi Darshan initiative. Strict guidelines for security and environmental protection will...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV