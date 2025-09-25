Severe waterlogging in parts of Kolkata again!

09:52

The situation on Tuesday in Kolkata.





This morning, visuals from Kolkata's Bhawanipore area showed people walking through waterlogged roads. On Wednesday, heavy rainfall in Northern Park, Bhawanipur, caused waterlogging at the Durga Puja pandals in the city.





Meanwhile, amid flooding in Kolkata, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor stated on Wednesday that he had cancelled his visit to the city.





In a post on X, Tharoor also expressed grief over the loss of lives due to the disaster in Eastern India City.





"Saddened to hear about the devastating floods, the loss of life, flooded streets and homes, stranded cars & buses, and worse, in Kolkata. I was to speak there today and tomorrow, but have cancelled my visit in the circumstances and am nursing a sore throat at home instead. My best wishes to the City of Joy for a speedy recovery from its current distress," Tharoor posted on X. -- ANI

Severe waterlogging was witnessed in parts of Kolkata amid heavy rainfall across the city. The downpour disrupted traffic movement in multiple areas and caused inconvenience to the citizens as well.