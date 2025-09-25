HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Severe waterlogging in parts of Kolkata again!

Thu, 25 September 2025
Share:
09:52
The situation on Tuesday in Kolkata.
The situation on Tuesday in Kolkata.
Severe waterlogging was witnessed in parts of Kolkata amid heavy rainfall across the city. The downpour disrupted traffic movement in multiple areas and caused inconvenience to the citizens as well.

This morning, visuals from Kolkata's Bhawanipore area showed people walking through waterlogged roads. On Wednesday, heavy rainfall in Northern Park, Bhawanipur, caused waterlogging at the Durga Puja pandals in the city.

Meanwhile, amid flooding in Kolkata, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor stated on Wednesday that he had cancelled his visit to the city.

In a post on X, Tharoor also expressed grief over the loss of lives due to the disaster in Eastern India City.

"Saddened to hear about the devastating floods, the loss of life, flooded streets and homes, stranded cars & buses, and worse, in Kolkata. I was to speak there today and tomorrow, but have cancelled my visit in the circumstances and am nursing a sore throat at home instead. My best wishes to the City of Joy for a speedy recovery from its current distress," Tharoor posted on X. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 50 detained, heavy security in violence-hit Leh
LIVE! 50 detained, heavy security in violence-hit Leh

In a first, Agni-Prime fired from rail-based launcher
In a first, Agni-Prime fired from rail-based launcher

India successfully test fired the Agni-Prime missile from a rail-based mobile launcher. The next-generation missile has a range of up to 2,000 kilometers and advanced features.

BCCI Complains To ICC Against Rauf, Farhan
BCCI Complains To ICC Against Rauf, Farhan

India has filed an official complaint with the International Cricket Council against Pakistan cricketers Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan for their provocative gestures during the two sides' Asia Cup Super 4 game in Dubai on Sunday.

'Ladakh Anger Was Of Educated Unemployed Youth'
'Ladakh Anger Was Of Educated Unemployed Youth'

'The people who were protesting and getting violent were all in the age group of 14-25.'

H1B Crisis: 'Trump Wants to Scare Indians'
H1B Crisis: 'Trump Wants to Scare Indians'

'If I have to go back, I would rather go back now because I don't want to face that situation when I'm in my 40s.'A young couple's journey through immigration uncertainty reveals not just the human cost of policy announcements, but a...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV