Sameer Wankhede moves HC against Netflix, Red Chillies

In his suit, Wankhede has sought relief in the nature of a permanent and mandatory injunction, declaration, and damages against the production house, Netflix and others, adding that he has been aggrieved by a false, malicious, and defamatory video in Aryan Khan's directorial debut show, 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood'.





"This series disseminates a misleading and negative portrayal of anti-drug enforcement agencies, thereby eroding public confidence in law enforcement institutions," he claimed in his plea. He also claimed that the series has been deliberately conceptualised and executed with the intent to malign Sameer Wankhede's reputation in a' colourable and prejudicial manner', particularly when proceedings involving him and Aryan Khan remain pending before the Bombay High Court and the NDPS Special Court, Mumbai. He contended that the portrayal unfairly targets him at a time when the judicial scrutiny is ongoing. -- ANI

Former Mumbai zonal director at Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Sameer Wankhede has filed a defamation suit before the Delhi High Court against Red Chillies Entertainment Pvt Ltd., the production house owned by Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan and his wife, Gauri Khan.