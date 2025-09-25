Russian deputy PM Patrushev calls on Modi

23:53





Patrushev is currently on a visit to India as part of preparations for the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to India in December.





"They exchanged views on enhancing cooperation in agriculture, fertilizers, food processing and other areas of mutual interest," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Patrushev's meeting with Modi.





PM Modi conveyed his warm greetings to President Putin and said that he looked forward to welcoming him to India for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit, it said in a brief statement. -- PTI

