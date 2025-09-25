HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

Russian deputy PM Patrushev calls on Modi

Thu, 25 September 2025
Share:
23:53
image
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev on Thursday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and exchanged views on enhancing cooperation in agriculture, fertilisers, food processing and other areas of mutual interest. 

Patrushev is currently on a visit to India as part of preparations for the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to India in December. 

"They exchanged views on enhancing cooperation in agriculture, fertilizers, food processing and other areas of mutual interest," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Patrushev's meeting with Modi. 

PM Modi conveyed his warm greetings to President Putin and said that he looked forward to welcoming him to India for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit, it said in a brief statement. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Man held on charges of espionage for ISI in Rajasthan
LIVE! Man held on charges of espionage for ISI in Rajasthan

Lawyer seeks ban on Arundhati Roy's book for smoking pic
Lawyer seeks ban on Arundhati Roy's book for smoking pic

The Kerala High Court was informed that Arundhati Roy's book 'Mother Mary Come to Me' has a disclaimer against smoking on the back of its cover, in response to a plea seeking to prohibit the book's sale due to the author being shown...

Uneasy calm in Leh day after deadly protests; 50 held
Uneasy calm in Leh day after deadly protests; 50 held

An uneasy calm prevails in Ladakh as authorities enforce a curfew following clashes between security forces and protesters demanding statehood and constitutional protections. The violence resulted in fatalities and injuries, prompting...

'Sonam Wangchuk In Jail May Cause More Problems...'
'Sonam Wangchuk In Jail May Cause More Problems...'

'...than free Sonam Wangchuk.'

Super Sunday! India To Play Pakistan In Asia Cup Final
Super Sunday! India To Play Pakistan In Asia Cup Final

Pakistan beat Bangladesh, set up first ever Asia Cup final date against India

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV