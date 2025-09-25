Not Pakistan, now Rahul urged to 'stay in Nepal'

12:32





Speaking at the India Today Conclave, Fadnavis further stated that Gandhi was not important to Gen Z. "Whoever is in love with Nepal can stay there...the young people of India don't have the time to protest. Gen Z thinks different(ly). Rahul Gandhi does not have anyone else to bring down the government. His appeal to Gen Z will not work," Fadnavis was quoted as saying while addressing the 2025 India Today Conclave.





His remarks come days after Rahul Gandhi held his second presser, fueling allegations of "vote theft" against the Election Commission of India (ECI). He accused Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar of "protecting vote chors". Hours after his press conference on September 18, Gandhi posted on X, appealing to the youth, including Gen Z, to stop the alleged vote theft in elections.





"The youth of the country, the students of the country, the Gen Z of the country will save the Constitution, protect democracy, and stop vote theft. I always stand with them. Jai Hind!" Gandhi said.





The LoP focused on the process of vote deletion while demanding that CEC Gyanesh Kumar "stop giving excuses" and release the evidence to the Karnataka CID immediately. He slammed the Election Commission of India for allegedly "not cooperating" with the voter fraud investigation opened up by the Karnataka Crime Investigation Department (Karnataka CID) in the Aland assembly segment in the Kalaburagi district.





Gandhi claimed that the investigation into the alleged fraud has been stalled for over 2 years as the poll body is not replying to the letters sent by the CID, calling it "proof" that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar is "protecting vote chors (vote thieves). -- ANI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday took a swipe at Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over the latter's appeal to Gen Z to stop the allegedly ongoing vote theft in the country, saying that the appeal won't work.