'No anarchic freedom': HC rejects X plea against govt

08:49

The Karnataka high court on Wednesday dismissed the plea of social-media platform X against the Centre's Sahyog Portal, and said the portal was essential for the government to maintain law and order.



'The Sahyog Portal stands as a beacon of cooperation between the citizen and the intermediary, a mechanism through which the state endeavours to combat the growing menace of cybercrime,' Justice M Nagaprasanna said in his judgment.



Rule 3(1)(d) of the Information Technology Rules, 2021, mandates that an online intermediary must remove or disable access to information that violates rules and this must be done within 36 hours of receiving notice of such violations.



Observing that social media could not be left in 'anarchic freedom', the court said that every sovereign nation regulated social media.



'No social media platform can treat the Indian marketplace as a mere playground. In the light of the observations, the content of social media needs to be regulated,' Justice M Nagaprasanna said.



In its judgment, the court dismissed Xs interpretation of Section 79(3)(b) of the Information Technology (IT) Act.



Section 79(3)(b) removes 'safe harbour' protection from intermediaries if they fail to 'expeditiously remove or disable access to' unlawful content on knowing about it or receiving a government notification about such content being used for an unlawful act.



Justice M Nagaprasanna also said the landmark case of Shreya Singhal versus Union of India must be reconsidered.



'Shreya Singhal spoke of 2011 rules, now consigned to history. The 2021 rules, fresh in their conception and distinct in their design, demand their own interpretative frame, unsettled by precedents that address the bygone regime,' the court said.



The Supreme Courts judgment in the case of Singhal had laid down key safeguards against government censorship and clarified the liability of online platforms.



The ruling struck down Section 66A of the IT Act, which criminalised sending 'offensive' messages via computers or communication devices, but upheld Sections 79(3)(b) and 69A with safeguards to prevent misuse of safe-harbour provisions.



On October 31, 2023, the ministry of electronics and information technology (Meity) had directed all central ministries, state governments, state directors general of police, and local police officers that they were authorised to issue information blocking orders under Section 79(3)(b) of the IT Act.



X then moved court, arguing that the Centres interpretation of the Information Technology (IT) Act, particularly its use of Section 79(3)(b), violated the Supreme Court ruling on Singhal and undermines free expression online.



In the Singhal judgment, the court had ruled that under Section 79(3)(b), online intermediaries could not be held liable for user-generated content unless they failed to act on a court order or a government directive.



A mere request or complaint is not enough to mandate content removal, the judgment said, ensuring that takedown decisions followed legal scrutiny.



At the same time, the court had upheld Section 69A, which allows the government to block content on grounds like national security and public order.



-- Bhavini Mishra, Business Standard