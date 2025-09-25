Leh violence dangerous, China may...: Farooq

13:10

Sonam Wangchuk called of the stir yesterday





"For five years, he has been silently protesting over there that they should be listed in the sixth schedule and also be granted statehood. He even walked barefoot from Leh to Delhi to make himself seen.





"The youth might have thought that the promises made five years ago were all hollow. As a result, they couldn't contain their discontent and chose the path of violence. They burned the BJP office, police vehicles, and many other buildings.





"Police had to use guns and as per reports, four people have died and many are serious. 60-80 people are injured and undergoing treatment.





"This kind of incident happening in a border state is dangerous for national security, especially when China is always trying to destabilise the country... This should be resolved at the earliest without waiting for another spark. I don't think there is anyone behind this incident.





"This is the voice of the locals... The government should learn a lesson from this. They had promised J&K as well, that statehood will be given after delimitation and elections. They should learn from Ladakh."





At least 50 people were detained as police and paramilitary forces strictly implemented curfew on Thursday in the violence-hit Leh, where four people were killed and over 80 others were injured when widespread clashes broke out a day before.

A shutdown called by the Leh Apex Body (LAB) -- to advance talks with the Centre on demand for statehood and extension of Sixth Schedule to Ladakh -- had descended into violence, arson and street clashes on Wednesday.

On the violence in Leh, JKNC Chief Farooq Abdullah says, "The reason behind the violence was that he (Sonam Wangchuk) was on a hunger strike for 14 days...