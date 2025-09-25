HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Kerala seer booked over remarks on Lord Ayyappa's Muslim companion

Thu, 25 September 2025
A Hindu monk was booked for his alleged objectionable remarks against Vavar, the Muslim companion of Lord Ayyappa as per legends, during the recent Sangh Parivar-organised Sabarimala Protection Summit at Pandalam in Pathanamthitta, Kerala.

The case was registered against Saanthananda Maharshi of the Chenkottukonam-based Sree Rama Dasa Mission. 

The complaint was reportedly lodged by several persons, including Anoop V R, a lawyer and a Congress activist.

In his complaint, Anoop alleged that the monk, while speaking at the Sabarimala Protection Summit organised by right-wing outfits at Pandalam here on Monday, described Vavar as a Muslim extremist.

"His remarks have wounded the sentiments of the devotees, created conflict between two communities, and incited tendencies of violence," the complaint alleged.

The Pandalam police said the case was registered under  different sections of BNS including promoting enmity based on religion, race. -- PTI 

