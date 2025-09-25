Jaipur: Cop's remark on Meena community draws flak

21:32

The row erupted after a video of the awareness programme circulated on social media.





On September 22, two Nirbhaya Squad constables visited the institute to conduct a session under Rajasthan Police's 'Sashakt Nari Hamari Zimmedari' campaign, aimed at curbing crimes against women and raising awareness about their rights.





During the interaction, students were encouraged to ask questions.





A student inquired about the process for reporting a stolen motorcycle.





The constable said that such complaints must be lodged at the police station.





When the student remarked that stolen bikes are often not recovered even after filing a complaint, Manju allegedly said, "What can be done; there are too many Meenas here." -- PTI

