Jaipur: Cop's remark on Meena community draws flak

Thu, 25 September 2025
21:32
A police constable's remark about the Meena community during an awareness programme at a coaching institute in Jaipur courted controversy, following which she said her intention was not to hurt anyone. 

The row erupted after a video of the awareness programme circulated on social media. 

On September 22, two Nirbhaya Squad constables visited the institute to conduct a session under Rajasthan Police's 'Sashakt Nari Hamari Zimmedari' campaign, aimed at curbing crimes against women and raising awareness about their rights. 

During the interaction, students were encouraged to ask questions. 

A student inquired about the process for reporting a stolen motorcycle. 

The constable said that such complaints must be lodged at the police station. 

When the student remarked that stolen bikes are often not recovered even after filing a complaint, Manju allegedly said, "What can be done; there are too many Meenas here." -- PTI

