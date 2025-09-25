Is Modi baiting Trump? PM underlines India-Russia ties again

16:45





The Prime Minister -- who made the remarks at the UP International Trade Show, where Russia is the international partner -- again made a pitch for aatmanirbharta or self-reliance, saying a country like India does not want to depend on anyone.





"This time, the country partner of the trade show is Russia. That means we are further strengthening a time-tested partnership through this trade show," the Prime Minister said. His remarks came amid strain in ties between India and the US following the Trump administration imposing highest 50 per cent tariffs on Indian imports and balking at New Delhi's continued purchase of Russian oil.



Modi further said India's armed forces seek indigenous solutions and aim to reduce external dependence. "The country must become self-reliant, every product that can be made in India should be made here," Modi said.





"Soon, production of AK-203 rifle will begin from a factory set up with Russia's help. A defence corridor is also being set up in Uttar Pradesh. Production of several weapons, including BrahMos missiles has already started."





"In India, we are developing a vibrant defence sector, creating an ecosystem where every component bears the mark of 'Made in India'," he said, highlighting Uttar Pradesh's significant role in this transformation. -- PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday underscored India's "time-tested" partnership with Russia, highlighting long-standing defence cooperation between the two countries -- a remark that comes amid ongoing US concerns over India's continued oil trade with Moscow.