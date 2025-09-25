India-Pak still playing cricket: Diljit Dosanjh on 'Sardaar Ji 3' row

19:57

Tagged anti-national by some for acting in a film with a Pakistani artiste, Punjabi star Diljit Dosanjh has said Sardaar Ji 3 was shot before the Pahalgam terror attack and pointed out that India and Pakistan continue to play cricket even now.





The film, which did not get an India release but was shown in overseas theatres, features Pakistan's Hania Aamir. It led to a storm on social media and elsewhere with some users calling for a ban on Dosanjh, and film unions criticising him for collaborating with a Pakistani artist in the wake of the April 22 attack that claimed the lives of 26 people.





Addressing a packed auditorium during a concert in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday evening, an evidently hurt Dosanjh spoke of the massive controversy over his film.





"The media tried its best to portray me as anti-national but Punjabis and the Sikh community can never go against the nation," he said.





"When my film Sardaar Ji 3 was shot in February, matches were being played. After that, the tragic Pahalgam terror attack happened. At that time, and even now, we have always prayed that the terrorists should receive the strictest punishment. The difference is that my film was shot before the attack, and matches are still being played," Dosanjh added.





India and Pakistan have played each other twice in the ongoing Asia Cup being held in Dubai.





In a video circulating on social media, Dosanjh is also seen saluting the tricolour being waved by a concert goer.





"Woh mere desh da jhanda hai (That's my country's flag). Always respect," he said in Punjabi before asking the crowd at the Axiata Arena in the Malaysian capital permission to share a few words with them.



