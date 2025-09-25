HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

India-Pak still playing cricket: Diljit Dosanjh on 'Sardaar Ji 3' row

Thu, 25 September 2025
Share:
19:57
image
Tagged anti-national by some for acting in a film with a Pakistani artiste, Punjabi star Diljit Dosanjh has said Sardaar Ji 3 was shot before the Pahalgam terror attack and pointed out that India and Pakistan continue to play cricket even now. 

The film, which did not get an India release but was shown in overseas theatres, features Pakistan's Hania Aamir. It led to a storm on social media and elsewhere with some users calling for a ban on Dosanjh, and film unions criticising him for collaborating with a Pakistani artist in the wake of the April 22 attack that claimed the lives of 26 people.  

Addressing a packed auditorium during a concert in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday evening, an evidently hurt Dosanjh spoke of the massive controversy over his film.

"The media tried its best to portray me as anti-national but Punjabis and the Sikh community can never go against the nation," he said.  

"When my film Sardaar Ji 3 was shot in February, matches were being played. After that, the tragic Pahalgam terror attack happened. At that time, and even now, we have always prayed that the terrorists should receive the strictest punishment. The difference is that my film was shot before the attack, and matches are still being played," Dosanjh added.

India and Pakistan have played each other twice in the ongoing Asia Cup being held in Dubai. 

In a video circulating on social media, Dosanjh is also seen saluting the tricolour being waved by a concert goer.

"Woh mere desh da jhanda hai (That's my country's flag). Always respect," he said in Punjabi before asking the crowd at the Axiata Arena in the Malaysian capital permission to share a few words with them.  

The Pahalgam terror attack led to a sharp escalation in hostilities between India and Pakistan. In retaliation, Indian armed forces carried out strikes on nine terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on May 7 in an operation codenamed Operation Sindoor. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 73-yr-old woman deported to India after 33 yrs in US
LIVE! 73-yr-old woman deported to India after 33 yrs in US

'Baby, I love you': Delhi baba's lewd texts revealed in FIR
'Baby, I love you': Delhi baba's lewd texts revealed in FIR

Female students of Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management, Delhi were allegedly forced to visit the quarter of self-styled godman Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati late at night and one of them was even forced to change her name, the...

'Sonam Wangchuk In Jail May Cause More Problems...'
'Sonam Wangchuk In Jail May Cause More Problems...'

'...than free Sonam Wangchuk.'

'Ladakh Anger Was Of Educated Unemployed Youth'
'Ladakh Anger Was Of Educated Unemployed Youth'

'The people who were protesting and getting violent were all in the age group of 14-25.'

Sameer Wankhede moves court over 'Ba***ds...' portrayal
Sameer Wankhede moves court over 'Ba***ds...' portrayal

Former Mumbai zonal director at Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Sameer Wankhede has filed a defamation suit before the Delhi high court against Red Chillies Entertainment Pvt Ltd, the production...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV