Indian-origin man charged with murder of sex offender in California

Thu, 25 September 2025
An Indian-origin man has been charged with the murder of a 71-year-old sex offender in Fremont, California, US media reported.

Varun Suresh, 29, is suspected of chasing and stabbing the victim last week in the 600 block of Upper Vintners Circle, CBS News reported on Tuesday.   
 
According to court documents, Suresh allegedly said that he wanted for years to kill a sex offender because "they hurt children," adding that he thought they "deserve to die", Fox KTVU news portal reported.  

Suresh has also been charged with being an armed individual, causing great bodily injury and residential burglary.

"Investigation revealed that Suresh specifically targeted the victim because of the victim's age and previous offences," Fremont police said in a statement. 

The police said that Suresh chased the victim into an unrelated home to continue inflicting harm.

The victim was identified as David Brimmer, Fox KTVU reported. 
When officers arrived, they located Brimmer unresponsive on the ground, it said. 

They found the victim with several stab wounds and pronounced him dead at the scene. 

Suresh did not know Brimmer before the alleged killing, and instead found his information on the California Megan's Law Website, the report said, citing court documents. -- PTI

