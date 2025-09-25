HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Indian team back from US after holding trade talks

Thu, 25 September 2025
image
The Indian team has returned from the US after holding trade talks with their American counterparts in New York, an official said on Thursday. 

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, who led the team, will be back on Friday. 

The team had arrived in New York on Monday to hold talks over the proposed trade agreement between the two countries. 

The talks are taking place at various levels, encompassing both trade and non-trade issues. Goyal was accompanied by senior officials from the ministry, including Special Secretary and India's chief negotiator, Rajesh Agrawal. 

"The Indian official team is back from the US," the official said. 

Goyal has held discussions with his US counterpart. 

This visit comes against the backdrop of recently concluded day-long discussions in New Delhi between US Chief Negotiator Brendan Lynch and Agrawal on the proposed bilateral trade agreement. 

On September 16, the commerce ministry stated that the day-long discussions with the visiting US team on a bilateral trade deal were positive, and both sides agreed to push for an early and mutually beneficial conclusion of the agreement. -- PTI

