Indian among 7 Buddhist monks killed in Sri Lanka cable cart accident

Thu, 25 September 2025
09:32
Representational image
Seven Buddhist monks, including an Indian national, were killed and six others were injured after a cable-operated rail cart overturned at a forest monastery in northwestern Sri Lanka, police said on Thursday. 

The incident occurred on Wednesday night at the Na Uyana Aranya Senasanaya, a renowned Buddhist monastery located in Nikaweratiya, about 125 km from Colombo. The monastery is known for its meditation retreats and draws practitioners from around the world. Among the seven deceased monks were an Indian, a Russian, and a Romanian national, police said. Of the six injured, four are in critical condition, they said. PTI

