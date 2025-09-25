HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
India test-fires Agni-Prime missile with 2,000 km range

Thu, 25 September 2025
India has successfully carried out test firing of Agni-Prime missile from a rail-based mobile launcher system, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday. 

This next generation missile is designed to cover a range of up to 2,000 kilometres and is equipped with various advanced features. This is the first-of-its-kind launch carried out from specially designed rail-based mobile launcher. 

It has the capability to move on rail network allowing users to have cross-country mobility and launch within a short reaction time with reduced visibility, he said in an X post. PTI

