India, Asia's Quiet Corner: HSBC

12:39





They have kept the Sensex target unchanged at 85,130 levels for 2025-end, but see the Sensex at 94,000 levels by end-2026, up 15 per cent from Wednesday's close of 81,716.





Herald van der Linde, HSBC's head of equity strategy for Asia Pacific, said valuations in Indian markets are not a concern though earnings growth may fall a little.





Government policy, he believes, is becoming a positive factor for equities, even as most foreign funds are lightly positioned.'We think Indian equities now look attractive on a regional basis and upgrade the market to overweight. As in China, US tariffs will have little impact on the profits of most listed companies. In stark contrast to the crowded trades in Korea and Taiwan, India is Asia's quiet corner,' Linde said in a note.









China remains on investors' radar despite elevated valuations. Some of the $22 trillion in cash with Chinese investors is gradually being re-allocated to stocks and the trend is expected to help Chinese equities 'grind slowly higher'.





Kotak Institutional Equities sees limited headroom for Indian equities in the next 12 to 15 months, with earnings growth being partly offset by lower multiples.





Sanjeev Prasad, managing director and co-head of institutional equities division at KIE, expects net profit of the Nifty 50 index to grow 9 per cent in FY26 (earnings per share at Rs 1,093) and 18 per cent in FY27 (EPS at Rs 1,297).





"We expect some stability in earnings after large downgrades over the past 12-15 months and strong growth in earnings in FY27 (18 per cent for the Nifty 50 Index and 17 per cent for KIE universe)," Prasad said in a note.





"We expect earnings growth to be fairly broad-based for FY27, which gives us confidence about our earnings estimates. Of course, global events can still derail the earnings recovery story."





-- Business Standard

