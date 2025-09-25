HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'If India agreed to play Pak, we should have shaken hands'

Thu, 25 September 2025
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Indian cricketers refusing to shake hands with Pakistani cricketers during Asia Cup and on-field gestures by the Pakistani Cricketers : 

"I personally feel that once the decision had been made to play, if we feel so strongly about Pakistan, we should not have played...But if we are going to play them, we should play in the spirit of a game, and we should have shaken their hands.

"We have done this before in 1999,when the Kargil War was going on. On the very day the soldiers were dying for our country, we were playing the World Cup in England against Pakistan. We were shaking their hands even then because the spirit of the game is a different spirit from what goes on between countries, between Armies and so on. That is my view.

"If the Pakistani team, having been insulted the first time, decided to insult us back the second time, it shows that the spirit of the game is lacking on both sides," says Congress MP Shashi Tharoor in an interview to ANI .

The Indian cricket team faced severe backlash before its Asia Cup clash against Pakistan which was a major contributing factor to the 'No Handshake Policy' adopted throughout their match in Dubai on September 14, and it will continue in the other possible games against the arch-foes.

