Iconic Russian AK-203 rifles to be made soon in UP: PM

Thu, 25 September 2025
14:25
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the Indian Armed Forces aspire to achieve self-reliance and aim to reduce external dependence, and the government is committed to developing a robust defence infrastructure in line with this vision. 

The Prime Minister, who inaugurated the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2025 in Greater Noida, noted that Uttar Pradesh is playing a significant role in boosting the indigenous defence production. He mentioned that the production of AK-203 rifles will soon commence at a factory established in collaboration with Russia.

"Our armed forces aspire to achieve self-reliance and minimise dependence on external sources. To this end, we are dedicated to developing a robust defence infrastructure within India, with a strong emphasis on ensuring that every component is proudly 'Made in India'. To support this vision, we are fostering a thriving ecosystem, with Uttar Pradesh playing a pivotal role in this initiative. In line with these efforts, the production of AK-203 rifles will soon commence in a factory established with assistance from Russia," PM Modi said. 

He added that a Defence Corridor is being developed in UP, where manufacturing of BrahMos missiles and other weapon systems has already begun. The trade show, under the theme 'Ultimate Sourcing Begins Here', is being held from September 25 to 29.

The trade show has three core objectives- innovation, integration, and internationalisation. A three-pronged buyer strategy is targeting international buyers, domestic Business-to-business (B2B) buyers and domestic Business-to-Consumer (B2C) buyers, providing opportunities for exporters, small businesses, and consumers alike. -- ANI

