Govt wants to throw me in jail for 2 years: Wangchuk

Thu, 25 September 2025
16:27
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Thursday said that his imprisonment could create more problems for the government than his freedom and called the home ministry's act of blaming him for recent violent protests in Ladakh a "scapegoat tactic". 

Reacting to the MHA's statement, which had blamed him for provoking the mob violence on Wednesday, Wangchuk said he is prepared to be arrested under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA).

"I see they are building up a case to bring me under the Public Safety Act and throw me in jail for two years," he told PTI over the phone and added that "I am ready for that, but Sonam Wangchuk in jail may cause them more problems than free Sonam Wangchuk." 

The climate activist also said, "To say it (the violence) was instigated by me, or sometimes by Congress, is to find a scapegoat, rather than addressing the core of the problem, and this will lead us nowhere.

"They may be clever in making somebody else a scapegoat, but they are not wise. At this time, we all need wisdom rather than 'cleverness' because youths are already frustrated," said Wangchuk. 

The activist strongly attributed the eruption of violence to anger over long-standing grievances, primarily the frustration among the region's youth and reasoned that the real cause is the "frustration of six years of unemployment and unmet promises at every level." He accused the government of misleading the public by claiming success on partial job reservations, noting that the main demands for Statehood and the extension of the Sixth Schedule to protect Ladakh's tribal status and fragile environment remain "untouched after five years of peaceful appeals. 

Wangchuk said that by employing the "scapegoat tactic," the government is "not actually taking measures for peace," but instead taking steps that will "further aggravate" the situation by diverting attention from the people's core demands. -- PTI

