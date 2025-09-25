HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Govt cancels FCRA licence of Sonam Wangchuk's NGO

Thu, 25 September 2025
19:49
The Union Home Ministry on Thursday cancelled the FCRA licence of Students' Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL) founded by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk with "immediate effect", a government order said.
   
The action of the ministry was based on several alleged discrepancies detected in the accounts of the organisation including a fund transfer from Sweden which the ministry found was against "national interest".
 
The development comes a day after four persons were killed in widespread clashes between protesters supporting the movement for statehood to Ladakh and security personnel amid a shutdown in Leh. The government blamed Wangchuk for the mob violence.
 
The Wangchuk-led organisation was granted the licence to accept foreign contribution for undertaking cultural and educational programme, the order said.
 
Besides SECMOL, Wangchuk had also founded Himalayan Institute of Alternatives Ladakh (HIAL) which is facing CBI inquiry related to alleged Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, or FCRA, violations. 
 
The home ministry had earlier issued a show cause notice to SECMOL seeking explanation on various irregularities observed in the finances of the organisation. 
 
It was alleged that during financial year 2021-22, Wangchuk deposited Rs 3.5 lakh into the FCRA account of the association in violation of section 17 of the Act.
 
According to the explanation given by SECMOL, it was the sale proceeds of the old bus procured on July 14, 2015 out of FCRA funds. It said the sale proceeds for any asset which was procured from FCRA's funds need to be deposited only in FCRA's account as per the guidelines. 
 
The ministry said that the amount has been received in cash in violation of section 17 of the Act which is not properly disclosed by the organisation in its reply. 
 
"Further, an amount of Rs 3.35 lakh has been intimated by the association...as FC donation from Sonam Wangchuk. However. this transaction is not reflected in FCRA Account in violation of section 18 of the Act," it said.
 
The ministry also red flagged another transfer of Rs 54,600 local funds in FCRA accounts of the organisation which the latter claimed a mistake.
 
A foreign contribution from Sweden of around Rs 4.93 lakh for creating awareness among youth on issues such as migration, climate change, global warming, food security and sovereignty and organic farming through different workshops and trainings is also under the scanner of the ministry. -- PTI

