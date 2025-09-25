Former France prez Sarkozy sentenced to 5 years jail

17:03





The Paris criminal court acquitted him of all other charges, including passive corruption and illegal campaign financing.





Sarkozy, who claims the case is politically motivated, was accused of using the funds from Gaddafi to finance his 2007 election campaign.





In exchange, the prosecution alleged Sarkozy promised to help Gaddafi combat his reputation as a pariah with Western countries. Sarkozy, 70, was the president of France from 2007 to 2012. -- BBC

