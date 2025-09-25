HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Expect to increase energy trade with US: Goyal

Thu, 25 September 2025
08:40
India has assured the United States that Washington remains a key partner in New Delhis energy security strategy, though it made no mention of its heavy oil imports from Russia.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said the government aims to expand trade in energy products with the US over the coming years. 

Speaking in New York, he said: 'The world recognises that this (energy security) is one area where we all have to work together. We are big importers of energy from across the world, including from the US. We expect to increase our trade to the US in energy products in the years to come.'

'Our energy security goals will have a very high element of US involvement, which will ensure high stability,' he added.

Diversified sources of energy, he argued, would not only strengthen Indias security but also unlock 'limitless possibilities' with Washington in sectors beyond energy.

Goyal was delivering a keynote address at an event hosted by the consulate general of India in New York, the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum and ReNew.

His remarks come in the wake of the Trump administrations decision last month to impose 50 per cent tariff on most Indian goods, including a 25 per cent punitive levy linked to Indias purchase of Russian oil.

Goyal and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, along with top Indian officials, are currently in New York for talks with their US counterparts aimed at ironing out differences.

On Tuesday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said 'a lot of progress' had been made during his meeting with Jaishankar on the question of Russian oil imports.

For Goyal, the priority remains an 'early conclusion of a mutually beneficial trade agreement'. He met US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer in New York to discuss the ongoing negotiations as well as other trade-related matters.

He also highlighted nuclear power as an area for greater collaboration between India and the US.  Another challenge, he noted, is to build resilient supplies of critical minerals and diversify sources to avoid the 'weaponisation' of trade.

'We all have to work very seriously to align our regulatory frameworks to see how this cross-border energy can be guaranteed without any concerns of geopolitics overtaking energy resilience or energy security,' he said.

Turning to the European Unions Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism, Goyal argued that the measure would have far-reaching implications. 'In fact, it could isolate the EU and hurt their economy because they would be like a small island and everybody else around them would be trading,' he said. 'They would become price-competitive, they would actually cause inflation in their own economy.'

Their infrastructure and their cost of living would become unviable, and their products would lose market share and exports, he added.

-- Shreya Nandi, Business Standard

