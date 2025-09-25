HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Delhi godman accused of molestation invoked Obama

Thu, 25 September 2025
Chaitanyananda Saraswati, the Delhi-based self-styled godman accused of molesting at least 19 students, projects himself as a highly qualified management guru and a celebrated author, reports NDTV.

On the run after his perversion came to the fore, the spotlight is now on his public image and private perversion.

The profile of Chaitanyananda on academic research-sharing platforms states that he holds an MBA and a PhD from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. It also claims that he had completed post-doctoral degrees and DLitt, and that he holds seven honorary DLitt degrees from Universities in India and abroad.

These claims are repeated on the author pages of his books available on e-commerce platforms. Sources in Delhi Police have told NDTV they suspect many of these claims are fake, and a thorough investigation is on to bust them.

On the cover of these books, Chaitanyananda introduces himself as an "internationally acclaimed writer" who has authored 28 titles and 143 research papers. 

Chaitanyananda's author profile on one of his books also claims that former US President Barack Obama repeatedly referred to his book, Transforming Personality, during his election campaign. It also claims that the book was one of the best sellers in the European and North American markets in 2007. -- NDTV

