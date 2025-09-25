Container with oil-like substance found floating in sea off Maha coast

22:49

File image





The container was spotted near Mahim Tembhi village, under the jurisdiction of Satpati police station, on Wednesday, he said.





After being alerted by local fishermen, the police informed the Customs Department, Coast Guard, Maharashtra Maritime Board, Forest Department and other agencies.





The container was then brought to the shore with care to ensure that the oil-like substance in it did not spill, he said.





The authorities are trying to identify the material in the container, the official added. -- PTI

