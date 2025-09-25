HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Container with oil-like substance found floating in sea off Maha coast

Thu, 25 September 2025
22:49
File image
File image
A container carrying an oil-like substance was found drifting in the sea in Maharashtra's Palghar district, prompting the authorities to bring it to the coast, an official said on Thursday. 

The container was spotted near Mahim Tembhi village, under the jurisdiction of Satpati police station, on Wednesday, he said. 

After being alerted by local fishermen, the police informed the Customs Department, Coast Guard, Maharashtra Maritime Board, Forest Department and other agencies. 

The container was then brought to the shore with care to ensure that the oil-like substance in it did not spill, he said. 

The authorities are trying to identify the material in the container, the official added. -- PTI

