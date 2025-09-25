HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Car catches fire on Coastal Road in Mumbai; traffic halted

Thu, 25 September 2025
10:10
A car caught fire on the Coastal Road in Mumbai on Thursday morning, prompting authorities to stop traffic movement on the route, officials said. The incident took place around 9.30 am inside the south-bound tunnel of the Coastal Road, they said. 

"Traffic movement is stopped at Coastal Road (Tardeo) south bound and north bound due to car fire," the Mumbai Traffic Police said on their X handle. Due to the incident, traffic was diverted at Haji Ali and at the Worli connector, the officials said. PTI

