Follow Rediff on:      
All 'Flying Coffins' MiG-21s to finally retire tomorrow

Thu, 25 September 2025
15:22
Six decades after they were inducted into the force, Indian Air Force's workhorse, the legendary Russian-origin MiG-21 fighter jets, will finally retire from the IAF at a mega event to be held in Chandigarh on Friday. 

A farewell will be bid to the fighter jets, which have been part of the IAF's combat fleet since the 1960s, at a decommissioning event in Chandigarh, where the iconic aircraft was first inducted over six decades ago. On Friday, Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, will fly the last sortie of the MiG-21 Bison aircraft. 

Dilbagh Singh, who became the IAF chief in 1981, had led the first MiG-21 Squadron here in 1963. The culmination of MiG-21 operations is set for September 26 with a ceremonial flypast and decommissioning event, marking the closure of a historic chapter in India's air power. 

The last of the MiG-21 jets, belonging to number 23 Squadron nicknamed "Panthers", will be given a farewell at the decommissioning ceremony at the Chandigarh Air Force station in which chief guest will be Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Upon landing, the six MiG-21 jets, belonging to number 23 Squadron, taking part in the flypast ceremony on Friday, will be given a water cannon salute and among the pilots will be Squadron Leader Priya Sharma, who also flew in the full dress rehearsal on Wednesday, and will leave her name in the annals of aviation history as the last woman fighter pilot to have flown the aircraft one final time. 

In a recent post on X about the retiring MiG-21s, the IAF said, "Six decades of service, countless tales of courage, a warhorse that carried pride of a nation into the skies".

