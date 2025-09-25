Akhilesh to visit Azam Khan on Oct 8; UP minister says ....

23:08

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav





"We have finalised the visit, and I will be going to meet him," Yadav stated when asked about his plans to visit Rampur.





According to party sources, Yadav will depart for Bareilly via private plane from Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport and will then travel to Rampur by car.





He is expected to be accompanied by Rampur MP Mohibulla Nadvi, who was given a ticket for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections against Khan's wishes.





Khan, who was released from Sitapur jail on Tuesday, firmly rejected speculations about his joining the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).





A ten-time MLA from Rampur, Khan faces several criminal charges, including allegations of land grabbing and corruption, which he claims are politically motivated.





His recent release followed the Allahabad high court granting him bail last week in the Quality Bar land encroachment case, where his name was added during a reinvestigation nearly five years after the FIR was filed. -- PTI

