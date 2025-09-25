HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
Acid attack on nurse: Main accused arrested after encounter

Thu, 25 September 2025
14:07
The main accused in the case linked to acid attack on a 38-year-old nurse was arrested after an encounter in Meerut, police said on Thursday.

On September 23, a minor attacked Ruksana with acid under Lohia Nagar police station limits, Circle Officer Antariksh Jain said.

"Our investigation revealed that Mahendra Kumar alias Mahendra Prajapati instigated the crime by offering Rs 2,000 to his minor accomplice," Jain said. 

While the minor was taken into custody, Mahendra had been absconding. Police said they received a tip-off late on Wednesday night that he was present in the Jalalpur area.

"When the police team surrounded him, the accused opened fire. He was injured in retaliatory firing. The accused was arrested and sent to a hospital for treatment," the CO said.

A motorcycle used in the crime, a country-made pistol, a live cartridge, and a spent shell were recovered from the possession of the accused and a separate case under Arms Act was also registered against him, Jain said.

"The arrested accused revealed that he was previously in a relationship with Ruksana, but she later stopped talking to him and refused to answer his calls. Enraged, he orchestrated the crime," the officer said.

The victim, a nurse and a mother of three, was injured on her hands and is currently receiving treatment at a medical college.   -- PTI

