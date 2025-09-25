HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
50 detained, heavy security in violence-hit Leh

Thu, 25 September 2025
10:54
At least 50 people were detained as police and paramilitary forces strictly implemented curfew on Thursday in the violence-hit Leh, where four people were killed and over 80 others were injured when widespread clashes broke out a day before. 

A shutdown called by the Leh Apex Body (LAB) -- to advance talks with the Centre on demand for statehood and extension of Sixth Schedule to Ladakh -- had descended into violence, arson and street clashes on Wednesday. 

Strict prohibitory restrictions banning assembly of five or more persons have been placed in other major towns as well, including Kargil where a shutdown was called by the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) in support of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was leading a hunger strike. Wangchuk's fortnight-long hunger strike was called off after intense clashes broke out in Leh town.

The protesters had set ablaze the BJP office and several vehicles, besides vandalising the Hill Council headquarters, prompting promulgation of an indefinite curfew in the town. 

"The situation in the curfew-bound areas is well under control. There are no untoward incidents reported from anywhere," a police official told PTI. He said around 50 people were detained overnight for their involvement in the violence. 

The official said three among the injured were citizens of Nepal and police are probing if there are foreign hands behind the violence. The LAB and KDA have been spearheading an agitation in the last four years pressing for their demands on statehood and extension of Sixth Schedule. They have held several rounds of talks with the Central government in the past. 

The next round of talks is scheduled on October 6. Officials said heavy deployment of police and paramilitary personnel in riot gear was made in Kargil, Zanskar, Nubra, Padam, Changtang, Drass and Lamayuru. -- PTI

In a first, Agni-Prime fired from rail-based launcher
In a first, Agni-Prime fired from rail-based launcher

India successfully test fired the Agni-Prime missile from a rail-based mobile launcher. The next-generation missile has a range of up to 2,000 kilometers and advanced features.

'Ladakh Anger Was Of Educated Unemployed Youth'
'Ladakh Anger Was Of Educated Unemployed Youth'

'The people who were protesting and getting violent were all in the age group of 14-25.'

H1B Crisis: 'Trump Wants to Scare Indians'
H1B Crisis: 'Trump Wants to Scare Indians'

'If I have to go back, I would rather go back now because I don't want to face that situation when I'm in my 40s.'A young couple's journey through immigration uncertainty reveals not just the human cost of policy announcements, but a...

BCCI Complains To ICC Against Rauf, Farhan
BCCI Complains To ICC Against Rauf, Farhan

India has filed an official complaint with the International Cricket Council against Pakistan cricketers Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan for their provocative gestures during the two sides' Asia Cup Super 4 game in Dubai on Sunday.

