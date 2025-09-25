HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
2020 riots: Delhi HC denies bail to Tahir Hussain in IB staffer murder case

Thu, 25 September 2025
15:09
The Delhi High Court on Thursday denied bail to former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain in the murder case of Intelligence Bureau (IB) staffer Ankit Sharma during the February 2020 riots. Justice Neena Bansal Krishna, while pronouncing the order, said "the application is dismissed". 

The police had opposed Hussain's plea calling it a shocking case involving the brutal murder of a young intelligence officer. The evidence, it said, showed how Sharma while attempting to pacify the accused and urging them not to take the law into their own hands, was caught, dragged and stabbed 51 times with a sharp weapon before his body was dumped into an adjoining drain.

Hussain's counsel submitted that he had completed over five years in custody and in spite of the trial court's "best efforts" to expedite the trial, its conclusion might take time. The trial court denied him bail on March 12. -- PTI

