Waiting in the street: Macron stuck in traffic dials Trump

Wed, 24 September 2025
09:14
While attending the UN General Assembly in New York, French President Emmanuel Macron found himself in an unexpected situation as he was stuck in traffic and had to dial in the US President. 

Macron, who was en route from the UN headquarters to a meeting at the French Embassy, was halted by NY police because the street had been closed off for the motorcade of US President Donald Trump, France 24 reported. Macron, visibly surprised by the situation at hand, pulled out his phone and called Trump directly.

"I'm waiting in the street because everything is frozen for you," Macron said in fluent English, according to a video shared by BFMTV, France24 reported. Despite the call, the road remained blocked, and Macron ended up walking to his meeting at the French Embassy, where he was scheduled to have dinner with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. 

According to France24, the unexpected walk gave Macron the chance to continue his conversation with Trump, using the opportunity to raise issues such as the situation in Gaza, particularly in coordination with Qatar. 

A French official, speaking anonymously, described the phone call as "warm and friendly", saying it served as an opportunity to touch base on various global matters. 

"The president took the opportunity to call Donald Trump on the phone, while walking, for a very warm and friendly call, which allowed for an update on several international issues," the official said, as quoted by France24. Although Trump has criticised Macron's move to recognise a Palestinian state at the UN, the two leaders are believed to maintain a cordial personal relationship. 

Both leaders also met during a "pull-aside" on the sidelines of the UNGA. During the meeting with Macron, Trump made candid remarks about global conflicts and his diplomatic efforts, notably highlighting Macron's role in aiding peace negotiations. 

"Emmanuel has actually helped me with a couple of the wars. We settled seven wars," Trump said. However, Trump expressed disappointment over the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, suggesting it has been more difficult to resolve than anticipated.

"The biggest disappointment, but I think that'll happen eventually, is the Ukraine and Russia situation. I thought that would be the easiest one because of my relationship with Putin. But unfortunately, that relationship didn't mean anything," Trump admitted. Macron also called for support for Ukraine, noting that there was a possibility of a "good future" given Russia's economic struggle. 

"If we back Ukraine concretely in this situation, given that the Russian economy is suffering. I mean, there is this opportunity of a good future," he stated. Although Trump has criticised Macron's move to recognise a Palestinian state at the UN, the two leaders are believed to maintain a cordial personal relationship. -- ANI

