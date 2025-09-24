'Vindicated': Adani on SEBI ruling on Hindenburg report

14:29





More than two years after the damning short-seller report triggered a USD 150 billion selloff in group stocks, Adani said the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (SEBI) dismissal of allegations marked the end of a prolonged scrutiny period that tested "every dimension" of the group's resilience.





Referring to the January 2023 Hindenburg Research report as a moment that shook India's markets, he said the attack was not just on the Adani Group but "a direct challenge to the audacity of Indian enterprises to dream on a global scale."





Last week, SEBI cleared the Adani Group of allegations following the now-defunct Hindenburg Research's market manipulation claims first made in January 2023. The market regulator said it had concluded that fraud accusations by Hindenburg concerning related-party transactions by Adani were "not established".





The short-seller had said that funds were improperly channelled into multiple Adani companies. SEBI said there had been "no violation" by the Adani Group, which has extensive operations across ports, coal, renewable energy, media and airports.





"What was meant to weaken us has instead strengthened the very core of our foundations," Adani wrote. "This moment is more than a regulatory clearance, it is a powerful validation of the transparency, governance and purpose with which your company has always operated."





Since the Hindenburg report, the group has rebounded operationally, if not fully in market capitalization. Adani reported a 57 per cent jump in portfolio EBITDA over two years to Rs 89,806 crore (USD 10.8 billion) and a 48 per cent expansion in gross block assets to Rs 6.1 lakh crore. He listed major infrastructure milestones over the past two years. -- PTI

