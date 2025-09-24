HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Very "friends" PM boasts about put India in trouble'

Wed, 24 September 2025
In the backdrop of US President Donald Trump's tariff imposition and his actions on H1B visa, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said the very friends whom he boasts about as "my friends" are today putting India in numerous troubles. 

In his opening remarks at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting here, Kharge said the meeting is taking place at a time when India is going through a very challenging and worrying period both at the international and national levels.

"Our problems at the international level are the result of the diplomatic failure of Narendra Modi and his government," he alleged. "The very friends whom the Prime Minister boasts about as 'my friends' are today putting India in numerous troubles," Kharge said. 

His remarks come a day after Trump, in his address to the United Nations General Assembly, said China and India are the "primary funders" of the Ukraine war by continuing to purchase Russian oil. 

The Trump administration has imposed an additional 25 per cent tariff on New Delhi as a penalty for its purchases of Russian oil, taking the total levies imposed on India by the US to 50 per cent, among the highest in the world. India has called the tariffs imposed by the US unjustified and unreasonable. -- PTI

