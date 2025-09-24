HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
UP folk singer held for uploading song on Goddess Durga

Wed, 24 September 2025
22:31
File image
Folk singer Saroj Sargam was arrested in Mirzapur along with her husband and four others for allegedly uploading a song containing derogatory remarks against Goddess Durga on her YouTube channel, a police official said on Wednesday.

He said that Sargam, a resident of Garhwa village in Mirzapur district, posted the video on September 19. 

The contents of the video of that went viral triggered outrage among the Hindu community.   

Following this, sub-inspector Santosh Kumar Rai of Madihan police station filed a complaint, based on which a case was registered.

Senior superintendent of police Somen Barma said a surveillance and cyber team was roped in for investigation.

"Acting on the viral video, an FIR was registered on September 19. The investigation confirmed the involvement of Saroj Sargam and her husband. Both were arrested," he said in a video statement. -- PTI

