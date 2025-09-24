HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Turkish Prez again rakes up Kashmir Issue at UNGA

Wed, 24 September 2025
08:15
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan referred to the Kashmir issue in the UN General Assembly and said his nation was "pleased" with the "ceasefire" between India and Pakistan after a period of conflict earlier this year.

He said it is important to see cooperation between India and Pakistan on counter-terrorism. "The issue of Kashmir should be resolved on the basis of resolutions of the UN for the best for our brothers and sisters in Kashmir, through dialogue, we hope," he said.

"In South Asia, we consider the preservation of peace and stability to be of utmost importance. We are pleased with the ceasefire achieved following the tensions last April between Pakistan and India, the tension which had escalated into a conflict," Erdogan said in his address at the General Debate at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

In recent years, the Turkish leader has referred to the issue of Kashmir in his address to world leaders at the high-level UN General Assembly session.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terrorist infrastructure in territories controlled by Pakistan, in response to the Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 people dead. The strikes triggered four days of intense clashes that ended with an understanding on stopping the military actions on May 10. -- PTI 

