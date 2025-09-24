The Last Time CWC Met In Patna Was In 1940!

09:09





The last time the CWC met in Patna was in 1940!





The party has booked 175 rooms in four hotels in Patna for delegates from across the country.





The CWC meeting in Patna assumes political significance as the Congress is eyeing a revival in the state and hoping to improve its performance in the Bihar assembly election.





-- MI Khan in Patna

For the first time after Independence, the historic Sadaqat Ashram in Patna, the Bihar state Congress headquarters, is set to witness a rare event as top Congress leaders arrive to attend the Congress Working Committee meeting on Wednesday.