Sonia, Priyanka Skip CWC Meeting

11:51

File pic





Rahul Gandhi arrived alone for the CWC meeting.





The Gandhis were in Kerala till Tuesday on a private trip.





Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, senior party leaders K C Venugopal, Salman Khurshid, Sachin Pilot were spotted at Sadaqat Ashram, the state Congress headquarters where the CWC meeting is being held.





The chief ministers of the three Congress ruled states -- Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh and Telangana -- are also attending the CWC meeting.





-- MI Khan in Patna

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and her daughter, party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi skipped the Congress Working Committee meeting in Patna on Wednesday.