Sonia, Priyanka Skip CWC Meeting

Wed, 24 September 2025
11:51
File pic
Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and her daughter, party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi skipped the Congress Working Committee meeting in Patna on Wednesday.

Rahul Gandhi arrived alone for the CWC meeting. 

The Gandhis were in Kerala till Tuesday on a private trip.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, senior party leaders K C Venugopal, Salman Khurshid, Sachin Pilot were spotted at Sadaqat Ashram, the state Congress headquarters where the CWC meeting is being held.

The chief ministers of the three Congress ruled states -- Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh and Telangana -- are also attending the CWC meeting. 

-- MI Khan in Patna 

