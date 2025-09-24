HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Self-styled godman booked for sexually harassing students

Wed, 24 September 2025
10:38
image
Delhi Police has booked a self-styled godman, Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati alias Parth Sarthy, after several female students of a management institute here accused him of sexual harassment. Despite raids and surveillance, the accused remains on the run. 

The complaint was filed on August 4 at the Vasant Kunj North Police Station. According to police sources, the accused is a member of the management committee of the institute. 

During the enquiry, the statements of 32 female PGDM (Post Graduate Diploma in Management) students under the EWS scholarship at Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management were recorded. Of which 17 alleged that Saraswati used abusive language, sent obscene messages, and made unwanted physical advances.

Police said some faculty members and administrators also pressured students to comply with his demands. A case was registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, with 16 victims later deposing before a magistrate. -- PTI

