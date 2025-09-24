SC asks builder to refund over Rs 43 lakh with 18% interest

20:29





The top court enhanced the compensation originally ordered by the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC), which had fixed the rate at 9 percent on more than Rs 43 lakh to be paid by M/s Business Park Town Planners Ltd.





A bench comprising justices Dipankar Datta and Augustine George Masih partly allowed the appeal of one Rajnish Sharma against the firm.





He alleged undue delay, unfair charges, and harassment over a plot booking made in 2006.





"Keeping in mind the overall conduct of the respondent: the delay caused by it in offering the plot, the fact that the respondent charged the appellant delay compensation @ 18% p.a. on the due amount, and the long wait that the appellant had to endure over a period of a decade, causing harassment and anxiety, which are writ large, we find that this is an appropriate case where refund of the principal amount with interest @ 9% p.a., as awarded by the NCDRC, will not serve the ends of justice," Justice Datta wrote in the judgement.





The bench said it cannot be permitted to escape with a nominal liability for its default, while it charged interest at the rate of 18 percent on default committed by the purchaser. -- PTI

