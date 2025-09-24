HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

SC asks builder to refund over Rs 43 lakh with 18% interest

Wed, 24 September 2025
Share:
20:29
image
The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed a real estate firm to refund over Rs 43 lakh to a plot buyer with 18 percent interest. 

The top court enhanced the compensation originally ordered by the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC), which had fixed the rate at 9 percent on more than Rs 43 lakh to be paid by M/s Business Park Town Planners Ltd. 

A bench comprising justices Dipankar Datta and Augustine George Masih partly allowed the appeal of one Rajnish Sharma against the firm. 

He alleged undue delay, unfair charges, and harassment over a plot booking made in 2006. 

"Keeping in mind the overall conduct of the respondent: the delay caused by it in offering the plot, the fact that the respondent charged the appellant delay compensation @ 18% p.a. on the due amount, and the long wait that the appellant had to endure over a period of a decade, causing harassment and anxiety, which are writ large, we find that this is an appropriate case where refund of the principal amount with interest @ 9% p.a., as awarded by the NCDRC, will not serve the ends of justice," Justice Datta wrote in the judgement. 

The bench said it cannot be permitted to escape with a nominal liability for its default, while it charged interest at the rate of 18 percent on default committed by the purchaser. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Asia Cup Super 4s Updates: Bangladesh fight back
Asia Cup Super 4s Updates: Bangladesh fight back

LIVE! Curfew imposed in Leh amid violence
LIVE! Curfew imposed in Leh amid violence

Prohibitory orders imposed in Leh after violent protests
Prohibitory orders imposed in Leh after violent protests

Authorities in Leh, Ladakh, have imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) following violent protests demanding statehood for Ladakh and extension of the Sixth Schedule. The protests,...

17 women accuse Delhi baba of sexual harassment
17 women accuse Delhi baba of sexual harassment

Female students alleged that Saraswati used abusive language, sent obscene messages, and made unwanted physical advances.

ED questions Sonu Sood in 1xBet money laundering case
ED questions Sonu Sood in 1xBet money laundering case

Actor Sonu Sood was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money-laundering case linked to the online betting app 1xBet. The investigation involves several celebrities and focuses on alleged tax evasion and...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV