Rajya Sabha polls for 4 J-K seats on Oct 24

Wed, 24 September 2025
13:46
Biennial elections to fill four Rajya Sabha seats from Jammu and Kashmir, lying vacant since 2021, will be held on October 24, the Election Commission said on Wednesday. 

While announcing the schedule, the EC said that the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir (with legislature) and Ladakh (without legislature). As per the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, four sitting members of the Rajya Sabha representing the existing State of Jammu and Kashmir will be deemed to have been elected to fill the seats allocated to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. -- PTI

