Plea against use of EVMs in elections dismissed

Wed, 24 September 2025
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition that sought a ban on the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in elections. The petition, filed by one Upendra Nath Dalai, had urged the High Court to direct that elections be conducted only through ballot papers.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela observed that the issue has already been conclusively settled by the Supreme Court. The Bench noted that the apex court had previously dismissed similar challenges, and a coordinate bench of the Delhi High Court had also declined to interfere in the matter. -- ANI

