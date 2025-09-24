HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Now Rubio reiterates Trump's India-Pak truce claim

Wed, 24 September 2025
United States President Donald Trump was "very involved" in bringing about the cessation of hostilities in the "very dangerous" conflict between India and Pakistan, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has claimed.
 
Speaking at a United Nations Security Council Ministerial Meeting on Ukraine on Tuesday, Rubio said the US President had made restoring global peace one of his top priorities.
 
"When President Trump took office, he made it among his highest priorities the restoration of peace anywhere and everywhere in the world where the opportunity presented itself. And it's met with great success in a number of places.
 
"We had a conflict between India and Pakistan, which was a very dangerous conflict, and one that he chose to engage in and was able to bring it to -- be very involved in bringing it to a cessation of hostilities," he said.
 
Rubio further said that Trump has played a "critical role" in resolving several other conflicts, including those between Thailand and Cambodia, the Congo and Rwanda, and Azerbaijan and Armenia.
 
However, he said the ongoing war in Ukraine had proven to be an "extraordinary challenge".
 
"The President has worked on it tirelessly, has invested a tremendous amount of his own time, energy, and the highest levels of our government," Rubio said, adding that meetings in Turkiye, Saudi Arabia and Alaska, along with numerous phone calls, had all been aimed at ending the conflict.
 
"(This is) a war that cannot end militarily. It will end at a negotiating table. That's where this war will end. But the longer it lasts, the more people will die, the more will be destroyed," he said.
 
Earlier, Trump reiterated his claim from the podium of the UN General Assembly that he had stopped the conflict between India and Pakistan, while criticising the United Nations for its failure to "even try to help" in ending the conflicts.
 
"In a period of just seven months, I have ended seven unendable wars. They said they were 'unendable, you are never going to get them solved',"Trump said during his address at the General Debate of the high-level 80th session of the UN General Assembly on Tuesday.
 
Trump said some of the wars he helped end were going on for decades.
 
He again claimed to have ended long-running conflicts, including those in Cambodia and Thailand, Kosovo and Serbia, the Congo and Rwanda, Pakistan and India, Israel and Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia, and Armenia and Azerbaijan. -- PTI

