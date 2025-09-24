Mystery of escalator that stopped as Trumps stepped on it...

09:54

An escalator at the UN headquarters that abruptly halted just as US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump stepped onto it was stalled after a videographer accompanying them likely triggered a safety mechanism inadvertently while trying to capture their arrival, a UN spokesperson has said.





The incident occurred Tuesday morning as Trump and the First Lady were making their way to the General Assembly hall for the US President's address to world leaders at the high-level 80th session of the UN General Assembly.





In scenes that were broadcast live and widely viewed across the globe, the escalator near the Delegate's entrance suddenly stopped soon after Trump and Melania stepped onto it. The abrupt halt briefly jolted the couple, who waited momentarily at the escalator and forced the First Lady to walk up the stalled escalator, with the President following closely behind.





Responding to questions on the incident, Stephane Dujarric, Spokesperson for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said the President, First Lady, and their delegation had entered through the Delegate's entrance and passed through the security gates before approaching the escalator.





In an effort to document their arrival, a videographer from the US delegation stepped onto the escalator ahead of the President and First Lady, he said.





The videographer, who was walking backwards to capture footage of the couple, reached the top just as the First Lady and President Trump stepped on at the bottom. At that moment (9:50 am), the escalator came to a sudden stop, the Spokesperson said.





"Our technician, who was present at the location, reset the escalator as soon as the delegation had climbed up to the second floor, Dujarric said, adding that a subsequent investigation, including a readout of the machine's central processing unit, indicated that a built-in safety mechanism on the comb step was triggered at the top of the escalator.





"The safety mechanism is designed to prevent people or objects from accidentally being caught and stuck in or pulled into the gearing. The videographer may have inadvertently triggered the safety function described above, he said.





As Trump reached the top of the escalator, he was greeted by UN Deputy Secretary General Amina Mohammed.

The escalator just broke, Trump remarked, to which Mohammed responded, Oh my goodness.





The incident was followed by another unexpected technical glitch -- a malfunctioning teleprompter in the General Assembly hall.





Beginning his speech, the US President joked, "I don't mind making this speech without a teleprompter because the teleprompter is not working. The comment drew laughter from world leaders gathered in the hall. PTI



