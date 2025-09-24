HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

Mosque sealed in U'khand tiger reserve after SC order

Wed, 24 September 2025
Share:
01:07
image
A decades-old mosque in the Ramgarh Range of Uttarakhand's Rajaji Tiger Reserve was sealed on Tuesday in a joint operation by the sanctuary administration and police. 

Ramgarh range forest officer Ajay Dhyani stated that the mosque, located on 0.0008 hectares of forest land in the Asha Rodi Forest Beat of the range, was sealed in compliance with a Supreme Court order issued on September 3. 

He explained that the Supreme Court order prohibits any human activity within the sanctuary premises. 

The officer said that after the mosque was sealed in the presence of police force, a warning board was put up outside the mosque, saying that violators would face legal action under forest laws. 

He said that after the forest department objected to the mosque, some people approached the Supreme Court against it. However, the government strongly argued in court, pointing out that the mosque was built on protected forest land within the sanctuary, where human activities are prohibited by law. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Mosque sealed in U'khand tiger reserve after SC order
LIVE! Mosque sealed in U'khand tiger reserve after SC order

China, India fund Ukraine war via Russian oil buy: Trump
China, India fund Ukraine war via Russian oil buy: Trump

US President Donald Trump accused China and India of being the "primary funders" of the Ukraine war by continuing to purchase Russian oil during his address to the UN General Assembly. He also criticized NATO countries for not cutting...

'Trump plans new sanctions on India over Russian oil'
'Trump plans new sanctions on India over Russian oil'

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said that the Trump administration hopes it can fix the "measures" it has taken with regard to India for its purchases of Russian oil.

'Sudarshan Chakra will be mother of all air defences'
'Sudarshan Chakra will be mother of all air defences'

A top military official has revealed details about India's proposed air defence system, Sudarshan Chakra, describing it as a comprehensive system that will include counter-drone, counter-UAV, and counter-hypersonic capabilities.

'H1-B visa fee is not about protecting American jobs, but...'
'H1-B visa fee is not about protecting American jobs, but...'

'Immigrants have always been America's greatest strength, building prosperity, breakthroughs, and communities that enrich us all. Instead of embracing that strength, Trump is clamping down on every form of immigration, tearing families...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV