HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Modi condoles death of Saudi Arabia's grand mufti

Wed, 24 September 2025
Share:
09:07
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the death of Saudi Arabia's grand mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al AlSheikh.
 
Modi said on X, "Deepest condolences on the sad demise of the Grand Mufti of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, His Eminence Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al AlSheikh. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Kingdom and its people in this moment of grief."

Sheikh Abdulaziz served as the top religious authority of the Islamic state for over two decades. His death was announced on Tuesday. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! After 251 mm of rain Kolkata limps back to normalcy
LIVE! After 251 mm of rain Kolkata limps back to normalcy

'Only People Who Will Be Affected By H1B...'
'Only People Who Will Be Affected By H1B...'

'...are young Indians with aspiration to go to the US.''The dream has to be more about working in India...'

Trump's UN escalator scare: What exactly happened?
Trump's UN escalator scare: What exactly happened?

A UN spokesperson said an escalator at the UN headquarters that abruptly halted just as US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump stepped onto it was stalled after a videographer accompanying them likely triggered a safety...

We hope...: Turkish Prez rakes up Kashmir Issue at UNGA
We hope...: Turkish Prez rakes up Kashmir Issue at UNGA

In recent years, the Turkish leader has referred to the issue of Kashmir in his address to world leaders at the high-level UN General Assembly session.

'Killing Of People In Gaza Has To Stop'
'Killing Of People In Gaza Has To Stop'

'Stage five of this catastrophe has begun: Starvation.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV