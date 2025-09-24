'Mentally unwell?' Omar reacts to 'I love Muhammad' row

12:51





On September 9, police in Kanpur filed an FIR against nine people and 15 unidentified persons for allegedly installing boards with I Love Mohammad written on them on a public road in Kanpur during a Barawafat procession on September 4.

The move triggered objections from Hindu organisations, which termed it a new trend and alleged it was a deliberate provocation. The row gained wider attention after AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi in a social media post asserted that saying I Love Muhammad was not a crime.





J-K CM Omar Abdullah reacts to the 'I Love Muhammad' row. Omar Abdullah says, "Why is anyone objecting to this? Who can object to writing these three words? I cannot understand how these three words can be the cause of arrests. Only someone mentally unwell can make a case out of these three words. I would like the courts to set this in order. How is writing 'I Love Muhammad' unlawful? Do other religions not write for their religious figures and Gods? So, if that is not unlawful, how is this?"