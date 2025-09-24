"Lucky to have you as our son: Sachin wishes son Arjun on his birthday

12:11





"We are lucky to have you as our son. To watch you grow into the amazing human being that you are has been a joy. We are so proud of you. Happy birthday, @arjuntendulkar24!! May God bless you always," Sachin said on Instagram.





Arjun plays domestic cricket for Goa. Recently, Arjun dismissed Rahul Dravid's son Samit Dravid during the K Thimmapaiah Memorial Tournament match at Alur. Goa Cricket Association was bundled out for 338 runs as their skipper Darshan Missal won the toss and elected to bat first at the Platinum Oval stadium. -- ANI





Legendary India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar took to social media on Wednesday to wish his son, Arjun Tendulkar, on his 26th birthday. In a warm message, the batting great expressed pride in his son's journey so far.