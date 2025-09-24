HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Kolkata: Surgeries cancelled, hospital machines damaged

Wed, 24 September 2025
12:09
Probably the only ones who enjoyed the floods were children
A significant number of surgeries were called off, only a handful of patients visited outpatient departments, and an even smaller number chose to be discharged or admitted to hospitals, reports the Telegraph, Kolkata.

Most hospitals, both private and government, had several wings flooded. Machines like MRI, radiation and CT scan, which are kept in the basement, were underwater and not functioning. 

"There were a few surgeries and procedures. Admissions and OPD footfall were also significantly less,' a senior official of the state health department said on Tuesday evening. 

"Many CT scans and MRI machines at government medical colleges and hospitals, which are placed in the basements, are underwater. We apprehend that many of these could be damaged," he said.

"The Kolkata Municipal Corporation is pumping out the water. On Wednesday, we are hoping the water will be cleared, and then assessments of damages could be done," said the health official.

