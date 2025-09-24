Kerala Minister rejects campaign against 'Vavar Swamy'

17:51

File image of Sabarimala temple





Asserting the significance of Vavar in the pilgrimage to the hill shrine, he said a large number of devotees reach Sabarimala via Erumely, where his mosque is located.





Speaking to reporters, the minister said that the BJP and the RSS are now advocating that a sacred place be dedicated to "Vapuran" instead of Vavar.





According to right-wing outfits and leaders, Vapuran is a spiritual entity associated with Lord Ayyappa's retinue.





"We cannot recognise such moves. As per the customs of Sabarimala, devotees trek to the hill shrine after offering prayers to Vavar. Besides this, a representative of Vavar is present at the Sannidhanam (temple complex). We cannot change any of these," Vasavan said.





Stating that, as per general understanding, Vavar has been an integral part of the Sabarimala pilgrimage, he added that rituals are carried out in the presence of his representative.





The minister said that devotees visit Erumely before proceeding to Sabarimala because Vavar Swamy is there.





"Pilgrims come for Ayyappa darsan after paying their respects to Vavar. Why should we negate all this and interpret it wrongly? There is no need to change such practices," he said. -- PTI

Kerala Devaswom minister VN Vasavan on Wednesday rejected reports of a campaign by right-wing groups against "Vavar Swamy", the Muslim companion of Lord Ayyappa at Sabarimala.