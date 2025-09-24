HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Karnataka HC hears pleas against 'caste census'

Wed, 24 September 2025
Share:
19:48
image
The Karnataka high court on Wednesday heard detailed arguments over a batch of petitions challenging the validity of the ongoing Social and Educational Survey, popularly known as "caste census". 

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice C M Joshi did not pass any interim relief but posted the matter for further hearing to Thursday. 

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing the state, argued that the petitions were not targeting any constitutional provisions or specific sections of the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes Act, 1995, but were in effect seeking to halt the government's exercise of power. 

He maintained that the objections raised by the petitioners were general allegations of the survey being "unscientific,' which could only be tested once results were made public. Singhvi also referred to the Supreme Court's Puttaswamy judgment to assert that governments are empowered to gather data for welfare schemes, stressing that "data mining' concerns arise only if such information is shared with private entities. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! One held in J-K's Kulgam for aiding Pahalgam terrorists
LIVE! One held in J-K's Kulgam for aiding Pahalgam terrorists

Prohibitory orders imposed in Leh after violent protests
Prohibitory orders imposed in Leh after violent protests

Authorities in Leh, Ladakh, have imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) following violent protests demanding statehood for Ladakh and extension of the Sixth Schedule. The protests,...

17 women accuse Delhi baba of sexual harassment
17 women accuse Delhi baba of sexual harassment

Female students alleged that Saraswati used abusive language, sent obscene messages, and made unwanted physical advances.

'Tab dekh lenge': Shaheen hits back at SKY's taunt
'Tab dekh lenge': Shaheen hits back at SKY's taunt

Shaheen Shah Afridi steered clear of giving a direct response to Suryakumar Yadav's view that Indo-Pak games should not be considered a rivalry.

ED questions Sonu Sood in 1xBet money laundering case
ED questions Sonu Sood in 1xBet money laundering case

Actor Sonu Sood was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money-laundering case linked to the online betting app 1xBet. The investigation involves several celebrities and focuses on alleged tax evasion and...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV