Karnataka HC hears pleas against 'caste census'

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice C M Joshi did not pass any interim relief but posted the matter for further hearing to Thursday.





Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing the state, argued that the petitions were not targeting any constitutional provisions or specific sections of the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes Act, 1995, but were in effect seeking to halt the government's exercise of power.





He maintained that the objections raised by the petitioners were general allegations of the survey being "unscientific,' which could only be tested once results were made public. Singhvi also referred to the Supreme Court's Puttaswamy judgment to assert that governments are empowered to gather data for welfare schemes, stressing that "data mining' concerns arise only if such information is shared with private entities. -- PTI

The Karnataka high court on Wednesday heard detailed arguments over a batch of petitions challenging the validity of the ongoing Social and Educational Survey, popularly known as "caste census".